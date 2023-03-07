CEETV Partners with NATPE Budapest

CEE industry news platform CEETV has confirmed its commitment as a partner of NATPE Budapest in June (running June 19-22). Georgi R. Chakarov, president and CEO of TVBIZZ Group (which owns and operates CEETV), will kick off the NATPE Budapest conference program on June 19 with a keynote presentation entitled Switching On: A Look at the CEE Media and Content Landscape.

CEETV will once again run its Pitch & Play LIVE during the Budapest event, showcasing the region’s best new original format concepts with international potential. The sixth edition of this initiative will see three finalists pitch their projects live on the main stage at NATPE Budapest. The project submissions window for Pitch & Play LIVE 2023 will open later this month.