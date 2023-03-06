Poorhouse International Keeps ‘Asterix’ Alive

London-based Poorhouse International is launching a feature documentary about the life of Albert Uderzo, the co-creator and illustrator of the Asterix comic books series.

The adventures of Asterix have been featured in five live-action movies, ten animated films, a theme park, and several video games; they have been translated into 117 languages and Asterix comic books sold 380 million copies worldwide.

Albert Uderzo, a French artist of Italian extraction, was inspired by the early works of Walt Disney, such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. In 1951 he met René Goscinny, who also worked as an illustrator, and in 1959 they founded the magazine Pilote, reaching great success with the adventures of Asterix. Uderzo died in 2020 at the age of 93.

The 82-minute The Adventures of Albert Uderzo documentary feature is produced by Bernard de Choisy/Donoma for Canal+, and will be showcased at MIPTV in Cannes.