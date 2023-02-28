FAME Week Africa Debuts Film Shorts Fest

FAME Week Africa has announced a new addition to its program: the FAME Film Shorts Festival, to be held on September 7-9, 2023 at The Labia Theatre in Cape Town. The independent film festival is dedicated to the discovery and advancement of the best independent filmmakers from across Africa.

The judging panel comprises of executives and artists from different disciplines of the film industry: Fabian Martovell (multi-award winning director), Jason Fidler (director of the Durban Gay and Lesbian Festival), Karen Jeynes (writer/director/producer), Kopana Cowen (executive producer and head of Creative at Connect TV), Mimi Bartells (general manager at FilmOne Studios), Pascal Schmitz (head of Production and Development at AAA Entertainment), Ryan Solovei (country manager at VIU Africa) and Xolelwa Nhlabatsi (director/writer/producer).

FAME Week Africa consists of several correlated shows taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 4-6, 2023: MIP Africa, Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), Muziki Africa and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa (MESA).