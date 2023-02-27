Studio 100’s ‘Vegesaurs’ on CBeebies

Studio 100’s comedy-adventure CGI series Vegesaurs (20 x 5’) makes its U.K. debut on CBeebies today. The series will also stream on BBC iPlayer.

This new show aimed at preschoolers is produced by independent Australian studio Cheeky Little Media in association with the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), France TV and Studio 100. Season 2 with 20 more episodes is currently in production and set for delivery in the summer of 2023.

Vegesaurs debuted on ABC Australia in May 2022 and on France TV in October 2022; further international broadcasters on board for the series include SVT (Sweden), YLE (Finland), LTV (Latvia), MTVA (Hungary), Knowledge TV and Radio Canada (Canada). In addition, Studio 100 Media has already launched several social media channels to support the brand’s awareness.

In July 2023, Macmillan Children‘s Books will publish picture books that bring the series’ characters to life on the printed page, followed by story board books in the autumn.

Studio 100 Media has appointed agency BWI (Brands With Influence) to negotiate with a range of licensees covering various categories for the brand.