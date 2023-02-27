All3Media Takes ‘The Real Crown’ Doc Around the World

All3Media International has signed a first round of pre-sales for The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor, from independent producer 72 Films for ITVX in the U.K.

Presenting a a forensic exploration of the world’s most famous family, docuseries The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor will now air on TF1 via a pan-territory deal covering France and French-speaking territories.

Further European deals have been concluded with CLT-UFA for the Netherlands and Flemish-speaking Luxembourg, with RTL Television for Austria and Germany, with DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and TV2 in Norway. Across the rest of the world deals have been concluded with CBC covering English speaking Canada, Radio-Canada covering French speaking Canada, in addition to OSN in the Middle East, and SBS in Australia.

Full of new revelations and little-known stories, The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor is the story of a family who has lived under intense public scrutiny. They have had to face assassination attempts, kidnappings, scandals and terrorist bombs, with the Queen guiding them through each predicament over the last seven decades.

The series is the latest production from 72 Films, the non-scripted independent production company founded by David Glover and Mark Raphael in 2016.