EFM’s Results for First Post-Pandemic Edition

The European Film Market (EFM) of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival came to a close yesterday, February 22. After two online editions due to the pandemic, this year’s onsite market saw the participation of 612 companies from 78 countries, 230 stands, and a total of over 11,500 market attendees from 132 countries. 773 films were shown in 1,533 screenings, including 647 online screenings and 599 market premieres. The total number of buyers also rose to 1,302.

The EFM Industry Sessions, including the Berlinale Series Market talks, this year took place at the Documentation Centre for Displacement, Expulsion, Reconciliation, near Potsdamer Platz, a few blocks away from the Gropius Bau exhibition hall, the main market venue.

This year, the EFM gave targeted support to film creatives from Ukraine and Iran in the form of numerous special measures such as representative booths in the exhibit areas, and provided the industry with platforms to call attention to the situation in their countries, to find co-production and finance partners, and to network.

This year, the Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania received considerable attention at the EFM as the “Countries in Focus”. In showcases, presentations, pitches and talks, Baltic film creatives took the opportunity to provide information, find partners and to network on the topic of filmmaking.