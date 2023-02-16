Paramount Global Content Distribution Acquires ‘Blackberry’

Paramount Global Content Distribution is acquiring all international rights outside select territories to feature film BlackBerry, directed by Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche).

The film tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone, and stars an ensemble cast including Jay Baruchel (This Is The End, Knocked Up), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A.P. Bio), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Saw), Saul Rubinek (Hunters, True Romance), Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada, Mad Men), Martin Donovan (Tenet, Big Little Lies), Michael Ironside (Total Recall, Scanners), and Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche).

The film is set to have its world premiere in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival. IFC Films will release the film in 2023 in the U.S. Additional territories sold include Falcon Films for the Middle East, NonStop Entertainment for Scandinavia, Pasatiempo Pictures for CIS and Skeye for airlines.

Matt Johnson and Matthew Miller adapted the screenplay from the bestseller Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff.