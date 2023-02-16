All3Media to Distribute New Quiz Show ‘Picture Slam’

All3Media International will handle the distribution for finished and format sales of Picture Slam, a new quiz show from Objective Media Group’s Triple Brew.

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. judge and Interior Design Masters presenter Alan Carr (pictured) is confirmed to host Picture Slam, which premieres in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In each round of the quiz show, the teams, consisting of two contestants, will be presented with a board full of images they need to correctly identify against the clock. If they clear a full board with correct answers for a ‘Picture Slam’ they’ll receive a cash bonus. Only the team who makes it to the final will take home any of their banked cash and, if they can find all the required pictures, they’ll take home the jackpot.

Picture Slam is made by Triple Brew Media, part of All3Media’s Objective Media Group, and was commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of Entertainment at the BBC.