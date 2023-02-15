Vision Films Acquires ‘Called to Duty’

Indie film distributor Vision Films has acquired feature Called to Duty from production company Cinemaddict Films. The film is available for international sales and licensing and Vision will release the film day-and-date on theatrical and all transactional VOD platforms in July 2023 across the U.S. and Canada.

On the heels of the all-female fighter jet flyover at Super Bowl LVII this past weekend in Glendale, Arizona, the film centers around a squadron of female Navy air show pilots sent into battle because of their exceptional aerial skills. Based on true world events involving North Korea and their frequent ballistic missile tests used as threats against the United States, the film recognizes the role of female pilots in today’s military. The feature is directed by Ashley Gibson and produced by Henry Penzi and Sonny Goldfin.

Called To Duty features Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena in his first action role, playing the part of an F-15 fighter pilot alongside the female squadron portrayed by Susannah Jane, Cabrina Collesides, Brandi Mosko, Whitney Star, Erica Seelig, Marisa Pangaro, and Toni Ann Gisondi and Rosanne Sorrentino, both from the original motion picture Annie.