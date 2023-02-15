Turkish Channels Set to Air Charity Broadcast Today

Turkey’s television channels have united to provide aid for the victims of the biggest earthquake of the last century. The country’s television stations are set to broadcast a relief campaign today starting at 8 pm.

In order to help the victims of the devastating consequences of the earthquakes that have affected Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Adana, Osmaniye, Malatya, Diyarbakir, Sanliurfa and Kilis, the live broadcast will air on all TV stations at the same time, a joint action in which Turkey “will be as one”. Prominent names from the arts, entertainment, business and sports will participate.

The donations collected by the “Turkey As One” relief campaign will be given to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and The Red Crescent (Kizilay).