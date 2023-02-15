More CanCon on Social Media

There is an expression that wants to have, for example, Italian content Italian, French content French, and American content international. The origin of this expression is unknown, but Canadians don’t agree with it, at least as digital social media is concerned.

Indeed, Canadians who produce social media content don’t want to be identified as Canadians, as their Government now would like to impose. Ottawa is ready to pass a law that imposes a quota of Canadian content on digital platforms. This, in the view of content creators, will reduce the global appeal that their titles are now enjoying.

CanCon, or Canadian content quotas, are already in place for domestic broadcast television, but, according to the digital producers, they don’t make sense in their case, since algorithms work differently and match content with people’s interests.