Fifth Season Inks Deals for ‘The Congregation’

Film and TV studio Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) has secured a raft of international sales for returning series The Congregation. The six-episode drama from TV4 and C More explores a notorious real life Swedish cult murder in the village of Knutby in 2004. The upcoming season two will be titled The Congregation: Bride of Christ.

Handling worldwide sales on the series (excluding the Nordics and Baltics), Fifth Season has inked a multi-territory deal with Viaplay Group that includes the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The Congregation has also sold to SBS Australia, SYN HF (Iceland), AMC Plus (Latin America), Rialto Film Channel (New Zealand), Streamz BV (Belgium), and Bell Media’s Crave (Canada).

The series is based on Jonas Bonnier’s fictionalized retelling Knutby: The Day of the Lord and stars Alba August and Aliette Opheim.