eOne to Rep ‘Paper Dolls’

Entertainment One has acquired international distribution rights (outside Australia) to Paper Dolls, a new series produced by Helium Pictures for Network 10 Australia.

At the cusp of the new millennium, five aspiring singers are thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame. Currently in production in Sydney, Paper Dolls is an eight-part scripted drama following the meteoric rise and fall of fictional manufactured girl-group Harlow.

The group is born out of music reality television show Pop Rush, redefining pop culture in the process. However, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamorous industry determined to commodify them.

The ensemble cast includes Emalia (Australian Gangster), Naomi Sequeira (Evermoor Chronicles), Miah Madden (Redfern Now), Courtney Clarke (Last King of The Cross) and Courtney Monsma (Frozen The Musical) as the five band members.