NHK Picks Up ‘Dino Dana’

NHK Japan has picked up Canadian live-action series Dino Dana, by Sinking Ship Entertainment, for Amazon Prime and TVO Kids. This sale brings season one of the hybrid CGI franchise to Japanese television for the first time. Dino Dana premieres on NHK E (E-Tele) on February 13, 2023.

The 52 x 22 series follows the adventures of a young paleontologist as she discovers the wonders of dinosaurs. The series has won three Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program.

Bomanbridge has previously licensed the series to other Asian platforms including Korea’s Coupang, Malaysia’s Astro, Thailand’s Thai Public Broadcasting, Philippines’s GMA, and more recently to Chinese streamer Youku.