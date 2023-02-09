All3Media and FabFiction Partner on ‘The Messenger’

All3Media International is co-producing Lingo Pictures’ drama series The Messenger with FabFiction, a scripted co-production initiative between ARD’s public German broadcasters NDR, SWR and WDR.

Commissioned by Australian pubcaster ABC, and produced in association with All3Media International, this deal marks the first partnership between All3Media International and FabFiction.

The series, based on Markus Zusak’s best-selling novel of the same name, follows Ed Kennedy, an accidental hero who stops an armed robbery and starts getting messages… Four playing cards, the ace of diamonds, clubs, spades and hearts, each with their own set of tasks. He stumbles this mysterious path until he unveils the real message.

The series will star Helpmann Award winner William McKenna (Nowhere Boys), alongside Australian icon Maggie Dence (Rake, Wonderland), Alexandra Jensen (Frayed, Amazing Grace), Chris Alosio (Troppo) and actor, singer and songwriter Kartanya Maynard (Deadloch).

The eight-part series received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the ABC and was financed with support from Screen NSW. All3Media International is managing international sales.