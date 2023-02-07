CNC Launches ‘Going European’ Training Program

The Paris-based Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC) is launching a training program for international pairs of authors focused on co-writing international series, in partnership with Series Mania (Lille, March 17-24), Conecta Fiction & Entertainment (Toledo, June 26-29), and the Sarajevo Film Festival – CineLink Industry Days (Sarajevo, August 11-18).

Funded by the MEDIA program of the European Commission for a period of three years (2023-2025), the initiative will follow five pairs of authors per year, for a total of thirty professionals throughout the program.

Each year, the ten resident authors will take part in three one-week training sessions during the partner events. The program includes meetings with industry professionals, workshops and masterclasses on the specific issues involved in the conception, sale and distribution of an international series.

The writers are selected on an annual basis: three sets by the CNC (among the winners of the co-writing grant for international co-productions, COCO-I) and two sets by Conecta and Sarajevo–CineLink.