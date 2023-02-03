Tom Cruise to Present Jerry Bruckheimer with MPSE’s Filmmaker Award

Tom Cruise will be among the presenters at the 70th Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, slated for February 26 in Los Angeles. The 3-time Academy Award nominee and star and producer of this year’s $1.4 billion box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, will present fellow producer Jerry Bruckheimer with the MPSE’s annual Filmmaker Award. The Awards will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Tom Cruise is the perfect presenter as we honor Jerry Bruckheimer and his incredible contributions to the world of film and television,” said MPSE President Mark A. Lanza. “We are thrilled to host these two screen legends as we celebrate the Golden Reel Awards’ Platinum Anniversary.”

For the first time in three years the awards ceremony will be held live and at a new venue, the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Award‐winning actor, comedian, and author Patton Oswalt will host, while other celebrities will appear as presenters alongside legends of the world of sound.

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a non-profit organization of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture television and gaming industries.