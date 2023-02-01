WildBrain to Rep ‘Ray of Sunshine’

Toronto-based WildBrain has signed worldwide distribution rights (excluding Ireland) for season one of the new preschool animated series Ray of Sunshine. Produced by Dublin-based animation studio Daily Madness, the series is currently available for delivery.

Aimed at 3-to-6 year-old kids, Ray of Sunshine centers around Ray, a seven-year-old boy who lives in the Sunshine Apartments in Dublin. Ray is a very sociable, outgoing kid with the gift of gab, and he is always ready for a chat. The collective care and love of Ray’s neighbors highlights the importance of community, a theme at the heart of this show.

The principal voice actor in Ray of Sunshine is newcomer Evan Oglesby, taking on the lead role of Ray. The series is created by Lindsey Adams and Shannon George, with head writing by Kristina Yee. Art direction is by Adam Kavanagh with music by Jonathan Casey.

Ray of Sunshine was produced with the funding support of RTÉjr, Screen Ireland and the Section 481 tax credit.