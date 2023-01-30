Studiocanal’s Anna Marsh to Keynote at MIPTV

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal and deputy CEO of Canal+ Group, will explore the changing dynamics of content strategies in a keynote speech to be held on April 17, during the 60th anniversary edition of MIPTV (April 17-19) in Cannes, France.

Marsh presides over the European studio spanning both feature films and TV series for the international market. Each year, it finances and produces around 30 films, distributes around 50 films, and produces more than 200 hours of TV series in multiple languages.

International successes include A Boy Called Christmas and Paddington 1 & 2. It also owns the European’s largest film library with more than 7500 titles from 60 countries, and has invested 20 million euros into the restoration of 750 classic films over the past five years.

Speaking from the Debussy Theater of the Palais des Festivals as part of the program’s Media Mastermind strand on the opening day of the market, Marsh will explore the increasing crossover between mediums and the opportunities for talent, storytelling and innovative commercial strategies that spring from these.