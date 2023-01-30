GMA Kicks Off 2023 with Strong Online Presence

The Philippines’ GMA Network opened 2023 with a solid presence on various online platforms, totalling 167 million views in the first two weeks of the year.

In terms of local news, GMA Integrated News on YouTube logged in 61.5 million views, and GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube channel recorded 59.3 million. The network’s official website, GMANetwork.com, has generated an average of 3.7 million organic traffic for the first 15 days of the year.

In other GMA news, earlier this month, GMA partnered with the Alliance for Creativity & Entertainment (ACE) to further strengthen its effort against digital piracy. ACE is widely regarded as the world’s largest and most effective anti-piracy coalition with over 50 current global members; GMA is its first member from the Philippines.

The Network likewise launched its own anti-piracy advocacy campaign dubbed “Stream Responsibly. Fight Piracy” which aims to raise awareness among the public, especially the younger generation, on the value of creative works. The campaign also seeks to protect and educate the public about the potential harms of clicking pirated websites and apps.