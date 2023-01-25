Secuoya Studios Presents ‘Montecristo’

Secuoya Studios made its official debut in the U.S. market with a reception held last night during Content Americas in Miami. At the event — attended by more than 250 guests, including executives from TelevisaUnivision, Amazon, Telemundo, ViX+, Apple, HBO, Caracol, RCN, and trade media — the studio presented new series Montecristo, with an appearance by the star and executive producer of the series, William Levy.

Montecristo tells the story of Alejandro Montecristo (William Levy), the founder and CEO of a new technology company that has incited the envy and interest of many, including Fernando Alvarez Mondego (Roberto Enríquez), a businessman connected to the Spanish aristocracy who wants to acquire the Montecristo startup.

The studio’s expansive slate includes classic reboot series Zorro, which is wrapping up production next month, youth adventure series Campamento Newton, and comedy Supernormal, a Movistar Plus+ original co-produced with Secuoya.

In the fiction series segment, the studio also unveiled the development of several original stories: miniseries Crudo, the first project arising from the recent alliance with Caracol TV; Hola, Mundo, an eight-episode co-production with Weekend Studio; and romantic drama Efímero.