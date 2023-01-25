CosMedia Launches LatAm Distribution Arm

Toronto-based CosMedia.Inc has launched a LatAm distribution arm focused on localizing Canadian movie and series IP and delivering them to the Latin American market.

The announcement follows a distribution deal with content producer Incendo to represent its movie catalog to Latin American buyers. The deal delivers a pipeline of movie titles ranging from fun, lighthearted romantic comedies to action-packed, high-stakes thrillers, and smart, thought-provoking dramas.

CosMedia.Inc is backed by veteran media executive Mike Cosentino, a former content, programming & production executive at CTV and Crave.

“Having collaborated with Mike in various areas of our business for many years, Incendo is delighted to partner with CosMedia.Inc, and have our content brands expanded into the lucrative Latin American market,” said Brook Peters, managing director and senior VP, Sales & Production Operations, at Incendo.