Up the Ladder: A+E, UIS

A+E Networks has hired Deborah K. Bradley (pictured) as executive vice president of Global Content Sales. She will report to Mark Garner, EVP of Content Sales and Business Development.

In this newly formed role, Bradley will oversee the team responsible for licensing original and existing content to A+E Networks’ global streaming partners and all U.S. linear and non-linear platforms. Based in Atlanta, she will also be charged with expanding the distribution of A+E’s growing FAST channel portfolio.

Bradley comes to A+E Networks from The Amherst Group, a financial advisory firm specializing in real estate with $22B in assets, where she most recently served as president of their Retail division and head of Corporate Marketing and Brand Reputation. Before joining Amherst, Bradley served as executive vice president, Networks Optimization, Content Strategy and Commercialization at Turner Entertainment.

Universal International Studios (UIS), a division of Universal Studio Group, has appointed Tesha Crawford as SVP, Global Scripted Series. Based in London, Crawford will report into UIS president, Beatrice Springborn. Crawford’s core focus will be on expanding the studio’s scripted slate in the U.K. and Europe. She will also head up the studio’s U.K.-based creative team.

Crawford joins UIS from Netflix, where she spent the past six years working across international original series and was one of the first content executives hired on the then Netflix International Originals team. She started in Latin America, she then relocated to Amsterdam to lead the company’s first dedicated Nordics series team. Most recently based in London, Crawford worked across global franchise series, overseeing shows deriving from large scale IP such as The Witcher and Millarworld.