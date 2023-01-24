FilmRise and Blue Ant Partner on ‘Killers: Caught on Camera’

FilmRise and Blue Ant International have announced a co-production and distribution deal for a new true crime series with a voyeuristic twist, Killers: Caught on Camera. The 10-episode program is produced by back2back productions and CBS Reality.

Video footage from home security cameras, CCTV, and dashcams take center stage in the series, helping detectives catch perpetrators in moments of criminal intent to their final acts of terror. Family members of victims and law enforcement provide first-hand accounts of how these chilling events unfold, while experts like criminal psychologist Dr. Julia Shaw dissect the darkest corners of the mind.

The series was co-developed between Blue Ant International (BAI) and back2back productions. FilmRise has secured all exclusive distribution rights in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. CBS Reality has secured exclusive broadcast rights in the U.K. and Africa. The international rights are available through Blue Ant International.

The deal was negotiated by Max Einhorn, SVP Acquisitions and Co-Productions for FilmRise, and Ben Barrett, global head of Content Financing & Partnerships of Blue Ant International.

FilmRise’s Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn serve as executive producers, alongside David Notman Watt at back2back productions, Sam Rowden and Jess Rampling from CBS Reality.