Film1 Inks Content Deal with The Searchers

SPI’s pay-TV and on-demand service Film1 has inked a licensing deal with Benelux-based distribution company The Searchers, acquiring the broadcasting rights of more than forty titles for the Netherlands over the next two years.

Titles include the film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ masterpiece The Personal History of David Copperfield, thrillers Copshop and X, starring Gerard Butler and Jenna Ortega respectively, the comedy Queenpins, starring Kristen Bell, and the Academy Award-nominated Spencer, about the life of Princess Diana.

Berk Uziyel, CEO of Film1’s parent company, SPI International, said: “With such a substantial licensing deal we, once again, demonstrate our commitment to a qualitative and diversified movie offering and that we want to serve our viewers and platform partners in the best way possible. The license package we’ve acquired contains many popular top titles which perfectly meet the needs of our Dutch audience.”

Film1 is a premium VoD service provider in combination with four linear 24/7 film channels — Film1 Premiere, Film1 Action, Film1 Drama, and Film1 Family.