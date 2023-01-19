Inter Medya Offers Drama Series ‘Hicran’

Istanbul-based Inter Medya will be showcasing new drama series Hicran at Content Americas (to be held on January 24-26, in Miami).

The drama, which stars child star Nisa Sofia Alksongur, centers around Hiran, a young woman who has lost her daughter, said to have died at birth. Hiran believes her daughter is still alive and spends her life looking for her. One day, she saves a little girl, Melek, and becomes her babysitter, unaware that Melek is her own daughter.

The series, which is part of a multi-year coproduction deal with Telemundo, has already aired successfully on Kanal D in Turkey.