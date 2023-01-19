Dare and Tondowski Consolidate Partnership

U.K.-based Dare Pictures and Tondowski Films have announced a new partnership focusing exclusively on a selection of documentary productions for the international market.

The companies initially joined forces last year to co-produce the three-part docu-series Crypto Queen (with Channel 4, Sky Germany, and Fremantle), and are now consolidating this partnership to co-develop and co-produce an original slate of limited documentary series.

Fatima Shafiq (pictured) has been hired as head of Development (International) to work across and build on the new slate of projects. She will report to Dare’s CEO Derren Lawford and Tondowski Films’ CEO Alex Tondowski. Shafiq previously headed the development team at ITN Productions, which saw over 800 hours produced across the year. She has been instrumental in securing commissions for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Paramount+, and A+E Networks, among others.

Derren Lawford said: “Dare Pictures and Tondowski Films share a passion for cinematic production values and compelling multi-layered stories that provoke and delight international audiences in equal measure. By joining forces and harnessing our collective global network of top tier directors, producers, and editors, we’re looking to make the most of the exciting and exclusive IP at our disposal. We’re delighted and excited to have secured the services of such a prolific documentary development exec such as Fatima.”