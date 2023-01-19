Banijay Acquires Stake in jonnydepony

Banijay Benelux will further expand its scripted activities in Belgium through a majority stake in production company jonnydepony. The label will join the Belgian footprint alongside Banijay Belgium.

Jonnydepony, founded in 2015 by Philippe De Schepper, is an independent production label specializing in the development and production of drama series like Black-out, Transport, and Arcadia. The company is led by De Schepper and Helen Perquy, co-owner since 2018.

Peter Lubbers, CEO of Banijay Benelux, said, “Jonnydepony has built up a brilliant reputation in Belgium, but also in the Netherlands and Germany, under the leadership of Helen and Philippe. A unique duo with an extremely creative and successful signature, the label is a magnet for great talent in front of, and behind-the-camera. We welcome the team with enthusiasm and look forward to expanding the scripted offer together.”