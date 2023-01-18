Zinc Media Launches Atomic TV

Zinc Media Group has launched new factual label Atomic Television, spearheaded by Stephen McQuillan. The Bristol-based label will target factual content within the genres of history, science, adventure and documentary.

McQuillan comes to Zinc from Humble Bee Films where he was creative director. He brings with him over 20 years of experience of developing and producing factual television for a range of broadcasters.

Prior to Humble Bee, McQuillan was creative director at Icon Films, where he helped grow a slate of programming including: Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade for Vice Media Group; Malawi Wildlife Rescue for Blue Ant Media; Mysteries of the Deep for Science Channel; and the Secrets of the Mega… for Channel 5.

In his new role at Atomic Television, McQuillan will support Zinc’s engagement with SVODs and broadcasters worldwide as well as building upon their existing success with U.K. Networks. Atomic will work with commissioners, collaborators and co-production partners in the U.S., U.K. and internationally, across all types of broadcasters, streamers and content platforms.