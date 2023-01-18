Up the Ladder: Calinos

Calinos Entertainment has promoted Asli Serim to the position of head of International Sales. Serim was most recently International Sales director for the MENA and CEE regions. She joined Calinos in 2004 as a Sales and Acquisitions assistant.

“Calinos is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. In this period of time, we were the main supporter of women empowerment in the industry and Asli is the image of this support. This is a well-deserved appointment and I believe Calinos Entertainment will have another successful 25 years ahead under the leadership of Asli,” commented Fırat Gülgen, Calinos Entertainment’s founder and CEO.