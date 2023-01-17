Have no Fear, VideoAge’s January Issue is Here!

The international TV industry entered 2023 down one market (R.I.P. NATPE Miami), and (potentially) up three new markets that were seeking to replace it. Ultimately, just one of those new entries succeeded in Miami (Content Americas), and its whole history is told in the January 2023 Issue of VideoAge.

The Issue covers both NATPE’s demise and the birth of Content Americas. To make the NATPE story even more compelling, VideoAge interviewed three of the six NATPE presidents, two chairmen, and one executive board member.

In anticipation of the upcoming Oscars telecast, the January 2023 Issue of VideoAge will feature an interview with a former executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who discussed why his book about the Oscars didn’t cover the contribution of international broadcasting to the Oscars’ overall success.

Then, if you’d like to get some clue as to which superstar demanded button-shaped M&M’s candies separated by color, this Issue is definitely for you!

These are just a few of the 13 stories featured in VideoAge‘s January 2023 edition. Indeed, the Issue covers a book about the BBC’s 100-year anniversary, has a piece about Europeans and Americans discussing April’s MIP-TV, and features a review of last month’s Asia TV Forum in Singapore.

And since we’re in the midst of development season, the Issue has an extensive Q&A with the organizer of Series Mania Forum about the 2023-2024 TV season.

Last, but not least, is the My2¢ editorial about the widely known belief that “no one knows anything.”

Read VideoAge January issue here