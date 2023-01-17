RTE’s Global Deals

RTÉ Programme Sales has closed deals for its documentary series Great Lighthouses of Ireland with broadcasters around the world.

Channel 5 U.K., SBS Australia, APT U.S., UR Sweden, Spafax In-Flight and ARTE.Tv are among the broadcasters that have acquired Great Lighthouses of Ireland, a visually spectacular series that examines Ireland’s mastery of lighthouse engineering, its relationship with the sea and its centuries-old battle against the elements.

SBS Australia has also acquired two other titles from RTÉ’s social-history slate: Ireland’s Historic Gardens, and Sculpture: The Shape of History, about the creation of a series of sculptures by Rowan Gillespie in Hobart, Tasmania.

In acquisitions news, two shows, both narrated by Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), have been added to the slate: The Irish Civil War, and The Dead Zoo, about two curators of Dublin’s Natural History Museum, who managed to get two enormous whale skeletons down from the ceiling where they’d been hanging for 150 years.