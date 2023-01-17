Marcos Santana Launches Mas Ros Media

Marcos Santana has launched Mas Ros Media, a production company focused on gaming, esports, and sustainability.

The startup is committed to being the first Latin American production company that plans to create content that is 100 percent sustainable.

“The way in which we have been making productions and the different contents needs to be rethought, a large part of the audience has other interests, their habits are no longer the same, even their way of seeing and doing things is totally new. We live in a world of change, of evolution and we cannot be surprised that the planet also demands this change. Therefore, it is imperative to live with more awareness and commitment,” said Santana.

Santana has previously served as president of Telemundo Global Studios, Telemundo Internacional and Telemundo Streaming Studios, as well as head of the entire Mexican operation of Telemundo’s international channels.

Mas Ros Media has a significant stake in FireSports, the second largest esports company in Latin America, Brazil and the third largest in Spain. In addition, Mas Ros Media has forged strategic alliances with postproduction company La Corte and with Reset TV, integrating Reset’s exclusive rights to more than 250 formats, including Operación Triunfo.

Among the startup’s projects is also the Mas Ros Creative Hub: a self-sustaining center for creators from all media disciplines in the heart of Catalunya, Spain. The space is currently being restored to welcome screenwriters, directors, producers and other content creators.