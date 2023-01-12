All3Media’s ‘The Traitors US’ on the BBC, ‘Lingo’ on CTV

The BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US from All3 Media International. The series, produced by Studio Lambert for NBC Universal, will land as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on January 13 and then be shown on both BBC Three and BBC One.

Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game of deception and suspicion. Hosted by Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves, all the while remaining undetected.

In other All3Media news, All3Media International has sold to Canada’s Bell Media the CBS adaptation of Lingo. Simulcasting with CBS’s launch in the U.S, the new game show premiered in Canada on January 11 on CTV. Hosted by RuPaul Charles, the format pits teams against each other in a battle to find words and win big cash prizes.