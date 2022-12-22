A Jewish Christmas

By Dom Serafini

During the 20th Century — specifically from 1934 to 1964 — Jewish artists created more than an estimated 50 percent of America’s classic Christmas songs and tunes.

Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas, a 76-minute documentary that aired on Canada’s CBC in 2017, documented this rather surprising phenomenon. And with 20 Christmas songs to his name, Johnny Marks (Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer) was the most prolific.

Some criticism has been directed at Jewish artists for not composing an equal number of tunes celebrating Hanukkah, but it has been pointed out that the inspiration for many Christmas songs actually came from Yiddish folk songs or Jewish stereotypes (such as Rudolph’s famed “Jewish” nose).

In addition, as pointed out during a 2017 video lecture at the New York City-based Yivo Institute for Jewish Research, in many of those Christmas tunes penned by Jews, religious spirituality was often replaced by secular spirituality, and in the YouTube video A Very Jewish Christmas, it was pointed out that none of those popular Christmas tunes mentioned Jesus, who was a Jew.

Below is a partial list of Christmas songs created by Jews by year of release:

Carol of the Bells

Written by Peter J. Wilhousky and Mykola Leontovich (1919)

Winter Wonderland

Written by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934)

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Written by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934)

White Christmas

Written by Irving Berlin (1942)

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Written by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1943)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Written by Walter Kent, Kim Gannon, and Buck Ram (1943)

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Written by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells (1945)

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Written by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)

Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

Written by Gene Autry and Oakley Haldeman (1947)

Sleigh Ride

Written by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Written by Johnny Marks (1949)

Silver Bells

Written by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans (1950)

Frosty the Snowman

Written by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950)

It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas

Written by Meredith Willson (1951)

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Written by Tommie Connor (1952)

Santa Baby

Written by Joan Javits and Phil Springer (1953)

(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays

Written by Bob Allen and Al Stillman (1954)

Jingle Bell Rock

Written by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1957)

Blue Christmas

Written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson (1957)

Little Drummer Boy

Written by Katherine K. Davis, Henry V. Onorati, and Harry Simeone (1958)

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Written by Johnny Marks (1958)

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Written by Noel Regney and Gloria Shayne Baker (1962)

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Written by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963)

A Holly Jolly Christmas

Written by Johnny Marks (1964)

Silver and Gold

Written by Johnny Marks (1964)

Wonderful Christmastime

Written by Paul McCartney (1979)

Do They Know It’s Christmas? (Feed the World)

Written by Midge Ure and Bob Geldof (1984)