NBCU Confirms May 2023 Upfront Dates

NBCUniversal has announced its 2023 NewFronts and Upfront presentation dates. Linda Yaccarino, NBCU chairman and head of sales and partnerships, revealed that the NewFronts presentation (for digital and streaming) will be held on May 4, while the Upfront week presentation will kick off on May 15 at the traditional Radio City Music Hall venue. NBCU’s Telemundo will also hold its presentation in the evening of May 15.

NBCU rivals FOX and Disney have not announced their plans yet. In 2022 both companies moved their presentations to new lower Manhattan locations (Skylight at Battery Park City for FOX, and Basketball City at Pier 36 for Disney), while Paramount/CBS scrapped its long-running Carnegie Hall upfront event.