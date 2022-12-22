‘Frozen Planet II’ and ‘Mayfair Witches’ Debut in January

This January, AMC Networks will feature new series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches across all of its linear networks with BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv joining AMC and AMC+ for a world premiere event on January 8.

Based on Anne Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on a young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. This second series follows the breakout hit series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

BBC America debuts Frozen Planet II, the follow-up to the landmark series, on January 28. Over a decade ago, four-time Emmy winner Frozen Planet gave viewers unprecedented insight into life in the Poles. Now, Frozen Planet II returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to observe the amazing species that thrive there. It also explores life beyond the Poles – witnessing the wildlife dramas that play out in all the world’s coldest regions: our high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans. These are the last true wildernesses on earth; places so challenging for survival that only a heroic cast of animals can live here. From polar bears to penguins, Siberian tigers to snow monkeys, each species must overcome unique challenges to survive their extreme environments. Narrated by famed naturalist Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II).