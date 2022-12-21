JBX Mart & Joburg Film Fest’s Programs

Following on the recent announcement of the 60 plus selected films for the next edition of the Joburg Film Festival, that will take place from January 31 to February 5, 2023, the organizers have announced the JBX Content Market and JFF Industry program, running February 1-2 at the Sandton Convention Centre and The Theatre on the Square at Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg.

The JBX market will be positioned as an extension of the Joburg film Festival, as a B2B in-person platform engineered to fast-track the transformation of Africa’s audio-visual industries through market-access opportunities and tributes to talent, entrepreneurs and luminaries who are propelling these industries forward.

JBX will feature a diverse and rich selection of ‘Made in Africa’ finished content, adaptation rights for scripted and unscripted programs, and solid projects. Additionally, the JBX Conversation program and JFF Industry Program will have a strong focus on African stories and storytellers.

The Joburg Film Festival Industry Program will start on February 1 with a session on Sustainable Business Models in Film and TV: Cost Plus versus Co-Production, followed by The Rise of Documentary, hosted by Steps Generation Africa.

Day 2 will kick-off with a focus on the importance of collaboration with the powerhouse of African film, Nigeria, in partnership with the NFVF and the Nigerian Film Corporation in a session entitled, Nigeria and South Africa Co-Production. The focus on Nigeria continues with an engaging masterclass – In Conversation With Wole Soyinka “Intersection Between Technology and Story.

The importance of international co-productions will also be further spotlighted in the session Cross Atlantic Collaboration: Co-Producing with the USA, hosted and Moderated by Locations Africa.

Friday, the Industry Program will focus on women in film with sessions that highlight female directors, as well as a session presented by SWIFT, Safety for Women in Film and Television/ Intimacy and Safety Contact Officers, followed by a Women in Film Cocktail party.