Record-breaking Audience for World Cup Final

Sunday’s Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final averaged a combined 9.2 rating and 22.32 million viewers across FOX (7.0, 16.78M) and Telemundo (2.2, 5.53M) in the U.S., figures that include pre-match coverage and do not include streaming. From the start of the match at 10 AM ET, the combined linear audience was 24 million (17.93M on FOX, 6.07M on Telemundo).

In comparison, the 2018 France vs. Croatia World Cup final was watched by about 12.51M people in the U.S.

The 2022 final match averaged an additional three million viewers on Telemundo’s streaming platforms, including Peacock, becoming the most-streamed match in U.S media history. The full Telemundo/Peacock audience across TV and streaming was nine million.

The linear TV audience peaked at a combined 13.0 rating and 33.34 million in the final quarter-hour of play, as Argentina won on penalty kicks — including a 10.2 and 25.62 million on FOX and a 2.8 and 7.72 million on Telemundo.

Source: SportsMediaWatch