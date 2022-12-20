Berlinale Selects 204 Talents

Berlinale Talents has selected 204 filmmakers from 67 countries for the talent development program to be held within the Berlin Film Festival (running February 16-26, 2023), under the theme “You Must Be Joking: Humour In Serious Times“.

The 204 Talents were chosen from 3,295 applications from 125 countries. The final selection this year includes filmmakers from countries such as Myanmar, Palestine, Nepal, Mongolia, Lesotho, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, and Saint Lucia. More than 40 Talents have been involved in previous Berlinale films as directors or in other capacities, among them Evelyn Rack, the editor of last year’s Perspektive Deutsches Kino opening film Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein. They are all united by their motivation to make a difference in their living and working environment – be it artistic or socio-political.

The 204 Talents represent acting, cinematography, directing, distribution, film criticism, production, digital set design, screenwriting, sound design, film composition, film editing, and audience design. In addition to the summit, 40 Talents are also developing and presenting projects for cinema to virtual reality in the Talents Labs.