Banijay Partners with Jessica Villerius

Banijay Benelux has entered into a partnership with Dutch doc-maker, film director, and founder of Posh Productions, Jessica Villerius.

Villerius founded Posh Productions in 2007 and has specialized in documentaries about crime, psychology and social themes. She debuted with documentary Roots of Evil – Messages from Dutroux, and her four-part series The Children of Ruinerwold won the Golden Televizier-Ring in 2021. Just last week her 50th documentary, The Last Word, was broadcast on NPO2.

Banijay Benelux groups content producers EndemolShine Nederland, SimpelZodiak, NL Film, TVBV, Scenery, EndemolShine Scripted, Southfields and Banijay Belgium, under the leadership of CEO Peter Lubbers.