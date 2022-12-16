Liev Schreiber Narrates ‘Against All Odds’ Doc

Liev Schreiber became the narrator of the documentary film Against All Odds: The Failure Of Russia’s Blitzkrieg.

The Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP), Gingers Media, and Andriy Zagorodnyuk’s Center for Defence Strategies are now completing work on the feature. The film aspires to describe how the Ukrainian people managed to withstand the advance of the Russian army, touted as one of the strongest in the world, in an unbiased and informative way.

The documentary team traveled along the route of Russia’s advance and talked to Ukrainian defenders of Hostomel, Irpin, Moschun; they discussed the events with Oleksii Reznikov, the current Minister of Defence of Ukraine, and Andriy Zagorodnyuk, the former Minister of Defence of Ukraine; as well as international military experts, such as Ben Hodges, the former Commanding General of the U.S. Army in Europe, William Taylor Jr., a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, etc. The film will premiere in 2023.