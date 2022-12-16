European Film Market 2023 Update

Two months before the start of the first in-person edition of the European Film Market (EFM) since the pandemic, the exhibition spaces in the Gropius Bau and Marriott Hotel are almost already fully booked.

The trade event runs on February 16-22, 2023 during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (February 16-26) with market activities that will be concentrated exclusively around Potsdamer Platz: for the first time, the conference program of the EFM Industry Sessions will take place in Stresemannstraße, in the immediate vicinity of the Gropius Bau. This is also where a new EFM meeting place, Café Connect, will be created. CinemaxX will be used for most market screenings, which will no longer take place at decentralized locations; the “Berlinale Series Market” will also be moving from Zoo Palast to Potsdamer Platz.

Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be “Countries in Focus” and, together with the EFM, will host the EFM welcome reception on Friday, February 17.