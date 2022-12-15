FilmRise Inks Distribution Deal with Urban Home

FilmRise and Urban Home Entertainment, one of the leading distributors of African American content, have entered into a North American distribution deal for over 60 programs for the FilmRise Streaming Network. The agreement gives FilmRise AVOD and FAST rights for its apps and FAST channels in the U.S. and Canada. The announcement was made jointly today by Max Einhorn, senior vice president of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, and Barrett Dungey, CEO of Urban Home Entertainment.

The deal includes over 60 films and series, including eight volumes of Laffapalooza, hosted by Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx, and featuring stand-up comedy acts such as Tracey Morgan, David Alan Grier, Sherri Shepherd, Loni Love, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and many more.

Other titles featured in the deal include Streets, starring rapper Meek Mill, the 2010 Harlem International Film Festival Best Film Winner Anchor Baby, Fatima’s Revenge, produced by Gerald Barclay (Wu: The Story of the Wu Tang Clan), Big Black Comedy, Volumes 1 – 5, A Beautiful Soul, Breathe, and The Urbans, among other titles.