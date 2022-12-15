Big Bad Boo Strikes Deal with Mediacorp for ‘Galapagos X’

Big Bad Boo Studios has partnered with Singapore’s Mediacorp on new children’s TV series Galapagos X. Mediacorp has acquired exclusive rights to air the new environmentally-themed animated series on the Okto daily block of its free-to-air channel 5. The deal also includes rights for Mediacorp to be the sole distributor of the animated series in more than 20 Asian territories.

Created by Shabnam Rezaei, Galapagos X is currently in production at Big Bad Boo Studios with commissioning broadcasters TVOKids, SRC Radio-Canada, Knowledge Kids, and TFO.

The current season is for 26 x 11’ episodes, targeting an audience of 6-to-11-year-olds. Galapagos X sees four explorers from the future and their blue-footed booby bird as they set off to prevent future environmental problems from happening, by finding the source in the present day.

In addition to creating a traditional television series and digital storybook, Big Bad Boo is developing an interactive virtual reality component that sees its audience explore different ecosystems. The program is set to air in 2023.