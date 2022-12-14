Unifrance Announces TV Export Awards

The winners of the Unifrance TV Export Awards were announced yesterday at a ceremony held at the Trianon and L’Élysée Montmartre theater in Paris. The yearly awards single out the international appeal of French audiovisual creation in the fields of animation, documentary, and fiction.

Newen Connect won the Fiction Export Award for the series Women at War. Produced by QUAD Drama and AT-Production, the series launched last September on French broadcaster TF1, which is also a co-producer on the project, and is now available on Netflix. The series follows the unique destinies of four women who find themselves thrown into the horror of World War I, in a small village in eastern France, a few kilometers from the German border.

Xilam won the Animation Export Award for series Where’s Chicky, now in its second season. The animation series follows an irresistible little chick who finds a new place and an unknown object in each of his adventures.

Calt Distribution won the Documentary Export Award for Legacy, a documentary by Yann Arthus-Bertrand about the deterioration of our suffering planet and a disoriented humanity incapable of taking seriously the threat to our environment.