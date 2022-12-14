U.K. Producers Experiencing Sharp Cost Increases

A recent PACT members survey has found that indies’ costs have increased between 10-20 percent over the past year, with 86 percent of respondents saying that increased costs have impacted their margins. Additionally, 42 percent of respondents said that the broadcasters and streamers have not been understanding or tried to help with rising costs.

Forty-three per cent of respondents said that labor costs (e.g. crew, freelancers) had increased by 20 percent over the last year. For on screen talent, 40 percent said costs had increased by 10 percent; for off screen talent, more producers said that costs had increased by 10 percent over the past year and 32 percent of respondents said they had increased by 20 percent.

Forty-two percent of respondents to the survey said that the broadcasters and streamers they have been working with over the last year have not been ‘understanding and tried to help with costs’. Thirty-nine per cent of respondents said the BBC has not been helpful, followed by Channel 4, then Channel 5. Of the 31 percent who said that ‘other streaming service’ or ‘international broadcaster(s)’ have not been helpful, the majority of these responses were for Discovery, followed by UKTV.

In other PACT news, Raise the Roof Productions’ Jane Muirhead has been appointed PACT chair for the next two years.

PACT is the U.K. screen sector trade body representing and supporting indie producers and distributors.