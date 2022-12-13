‘Jade Armor’ Travels to Canada and Australia

French kids entertainment creator TeamTO signed a new deal for their action-comedy animated series Jade Armor with the Australian Broadcasting Company and Canada’s CBC.

Jade Armor launched in Australia on November 28 and in French-speaking Canada on November 22. The superheroine series, featuring a martial arts loving teenager, already debuted this fall on France Télévisions in France and Super RTL in Germany. Jade Armor was also acquired by Cartoon Network and HBO Mas.

The 26 x 22’ animated series follows Lan Jun, a seemingly ordinary teen whose life takes an unexpected turn when she puts on a mysterious jade bracelet. She is immediately encased in an indestructible suit of armor equipped with masterful kung fu moves and mystical Beasticons, who bestow their own powers on her when called upon.