Gusto TV is Set to Premiere ‘Blitz!’

International food channel Gusto TV is set to premiere Blitz!, an evolution in live-to-tape food experiences. The show features five prominent Canadian chefs and 11 different cameras, creating a whirlwind culinary experience not previously seen. The series launches on Gusto TV on January 1, 2023, with an all-day BLITZ!-athon.

First-season guest chefs include former Gusto TV hosts Natalia Machado (chef at Ferreira Café in Montreal), Vanessa Gianfrancesco, and Derek Dammann (owner of Maison Publique in Montreal); and new chefs to Gusto TV, including social media influencer Kyle Crawford and Eva Chin (executive chef at Avling in Toronto).