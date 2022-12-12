Mediawan Buys Majority Stake in Plan B

French media company Mediawan has bought a majority stake in Brad Pitt’s production house Plan B Entertainment in a deal reportedly worth more than $300 million. The deal marks the first expansion of the Paris-based company — founded in 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse — into the U.S.

Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton said the deal was “an exceptional opportunity to be able to develop Mediawan alongside Plan B, the most beautiful independent production company in the U.S.” A newly created entity, Mediawan U.S., will coordinate the group’s projects and future developments in the U.S.